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Forbes Men's Shed provides positive impact

<p>Peter Norris, Ryan Barlow, Bill Little and John Perry with some of their recent work, including laser engraved wood plaques for the Forbes Show. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n
<p>Peter Norris, Ryan Barlow, Bill Little and John Perry with some of their recent work, including laser engraved wood plaques for the Forbes Show. PHOTO: Brendan McCool</p>\\n

Peter Norris, Ryan Barlow, Bill Little and John Perry with some of their recent work, including laser engraved wood plaques for the Forbes Show. PHOTO: Brendan McCool

Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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