Forbes Men's Shed provides positive impact

Men's Sheds across the country have an immense impact on the shed members, but also in their wider communities. While celebrating National Men's Shed Week from 7-13 September, the Australian Men’s Shed Association (AMSA) took a snapshot of 234 sheds across the country which collectively reported more than 200,000 volunteer hours and more than 3300 community projects and activities in the past year. More than 2000 community organisations and groups benefited from the work reported by participating sheds. The Men's Shed movement has also been credited with helping members with their sense of connection, quality of life, ability to learn new skills or share their own and give back to the community. Men's Sheds are not just for older people or retirees, with Forbes Men's Shed forging ahead in encouraging younger men to join. Forbes Men's Shed president Ryan Barlow said they currently have eight junior members of the shed and more joining. "The news is starting to get out that this is a place that everybody can come to," he said. "I think that is really valuable that we have been able to give a space for not only the older gentlemen of the region to come in and use their time and to do stuff, but for also the young people to come in and to learn from them as well." Australian Men’s Shed Association (AMSA) executive officer David Helmers said the story of Men’s Sheds has always started with the men, but it doesn’t end there. "When a man finds mateship, purpose and a place where his skills are valued, that benefit flows through the shed and into the community around him,” he said. “Men’s Sheds aren’t only places where men receive support. They are places where men participate and contribute, sharing skills, mentoring others, volunteering their time and putting their experience to work in ways that strengthen their communities.” The Forbes Men's Shed also provides a social aspect with board games on Monday nights, which was a partial driver for some younger members to join. Mr Barlow said that along with supporting men of all ages the shed is also open to people with disabilities. "As a lot of people remind me, the men's shed is primarily for men's mental health," he said. "Especially when you come to being in the country it is a huge thing to be able to come in, feel comfortable, feel like you belong to a space and not be pushed aside." Mr Barlow said having the little things in place - with tools and machinery at certain heights for those with disabilities or age-related restrictions - allows them to help offer all of their members the opportunity to use the tools. The Forbes Men's Shed is open from 9am to 1pm on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The shed is open on Saturday from 11am to 4pm.