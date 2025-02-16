The Forbes Men's Shed, in partnership with Forbes Rotary and the Bali Fund, have worked together to purchase a new adjustable chair for the Forbes Hospital.

The chair donated is a T688 model Fresenius chair primarily used in infusion clinics and ambulatory care units: it's a specialised renal chair as well as suitable for wound care.

Nurse Unit Manager Jane Armitage said the chair has all the features they need and is one of the best models they can have for their treatment.

This donation was described as being fantastic by Ms Armitage, and was initiated by a client who saw the hospital's need to have an additional chair and then approached the Men's Shed who were able to help.

Ms Armitage said Forbes Rotary's Graham Uphill was also very instrumental in helping set up this donation.

Graham Uphill, who has involvement in Forbes Rotary, the Forbes Men's Shed and the Bali Fund said each group worked together and put in about $2000 each for the chair.

Mr Uphill said they like to put money back into the community for things such as this.

Forbes Men's Shed president Jim Walklate said it had turned out to be a great project for the hospital.

The Men's Shed was able to help following a good year, with plenty of firewood cut and sold, with good members wanting to jump in and help.

The specialised chair will be housed in the community health area and will allow Forbes to undertake infusions for more people and have access to more chairs as needed.