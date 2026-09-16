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Forbes Post Office celebrates 145 years

<p>Forbes Post Office has celebrated 145 years since the historic building opened on 8 September 1881.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes Post Office has celebrated 145 years since the historic building opened on 8 September 1881.</p>\\n

Forbes Post Office has celebrated 145 years since the historic building opened on 8 September 1881.

The postal service began in 1861, and the historic building opened in 1881.
Brendan McCool
September 16, 2026 • 02:00

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