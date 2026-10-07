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Forbes Rodeo delivers thrills and spills

<p>The 2026 Paddy Molloy Memorial all around cowboy buckle was awarded to Brendon Crawley. PHOTOS: Forbes Rodeo/ Scott Buttigieg</p>\\n
<p>The 2026 Paddy Molloy Memorial all around cowboy buckle was awarded to Brendon Crawley. PHOTOS: Forbes Rodeo/ Scott Buttigieg</p>\\n

The 2026 Paddy Molloy Memorial all around cowboy buckle was awarded to Brendon Crawley. PHOTOS: Forbes Rodeo/ Scott Buttigieg

The Forbes Rodeo has bucked into town with a strong showing in the ring.
Brendan McCool
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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