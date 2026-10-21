Forbes serves up a winning weekend

“Sensational” is how Chris Roylance has described the 2026 National BBQ Championships in Forbes. The weather, the people, and the food were outstanding across two big days, the deputy mayor and event MC said. There was plenty on the menu for visitors, with demonstrations from renowned chef Patrick de Leon, market stalls and live entertainment drawing thousands to the lake-side venue. A new trophy for local legends of Saturday’s grilling competition honoured the late Johnny Martin, a major supporter of the competition through its foundational years. “He was there right from the start, he supported the BBQ Championships from day one,” Cr Roylance said. “It’s very appropriate that he’s got a trophy named after him.” The Martin family kept the home fires burning, taking up their tongs to continue their support of the challenge with no less than three teams gathering in Forbes to enter Saturday’s grilling competition – picking up prizes in a couple of categories. Topsoil Organics served up the winning performance, claiming the day's major bragging rights, with their colleagues from Topsoil Farm Supplies the runners up after a big day at the grills. The Topsoil team claimed first in both pork and lamb categories, and their colleagues from Topsoil Farm Supplies took first in the chicken. While they’ve well and truly earnt their bragging rights for the next year, Cr Roylance’s challenge is out there to the rest of the community to take them on in 2027 when it all happens again. Mayor Phyllis Miller and deputy mayor Chris Roylance congratulated overall grilling winners Mick Brennan from Simply BBQ. The coals were lit early on Sunday as competitors settled in for the Australian Barbecue Alliance's smoking competition. Grand champions Big Smoke BBQ produced a near-perfect recipe for success. Their brisket earnt straight 10s for appearance, texture and taste from numerous judges. In fact, none of their score sheets for the brisket, chicken, pork ribs and lamb record any less than a nine from six judges, giving them a total of 1377. Just three points behind them were runners up The Jacks Creek BBQ team whose pork ribs scored straight 10s from numerous judges. Dan Barrett from Big Smoke BBQ, all the way from Melbourne, setting up for Sunday's smoking competition. Dan was crowned Sunday's grand champion.