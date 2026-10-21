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Forbes serves up a winning weekend

<p>Team Topsoil Organics claimed the inaugural Johnny Martin Trophy, Violet Nicholson, Brooke Kirkman and Renee Dunn accepted it from Jan Martin. </p>\\n
<p>Team Topsoil Organics claimed the inaugural Johnny Martin Trophy, Violet Nicholson, Brooke Kirkman and Renee Dunn accepted it from Jan Martin. </p>\\n

Team Topsoil Organics claimed the inaugural Johnny Martin Trophy, Violet Nicholson, Brooke Kirkman and Renee Dunn accepted it from Jan Martin.

The smell of sizzling barbecue filled the air as competitors, families and food lovers flocked to Grinsted Oval for the 2026 National Barbecue Championships.
October 21, 2026 • 06:00

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