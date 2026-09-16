Forbes shines at bumper 150th show

Forbes’ 150th show has been a sensational success, with brilliant weather and bumper crowds across two big days. State member for Orange Philip Donato paid tribute to the vision of the district’s farming community in holding the first agricultural show in 1873, and to the generations who have built on that foundation. “I’m sure if they could fast forward … they would be amazed at what the show’s become now,” he said in officially opening the show last Friday night. He thanked this year’s committee who brought together a packed program of entertainment and the entire community who exhibited and attended. “I know there are many people out here today, and in years gone by, who have been involved in the show for many, many years,” Mr Donato said. “In some cases generations of the same family who have been involved in the show for over 100 years and they’re all volunteers.” The show continues to be a place for the local community to come together, for farmers to bring their produce, livestock, and talk about their season, for the bakers to put in their cooking, the artists and creators to display their work, and kids to exhibit. “All those different categories the community can get involved in – there’s something really for everybody at these regional shows,” Mr Donato said. A delighted show president Wayne Downes paid tribute to the committee, secretary Felicity Nolan, and every person who did their bit to make the show a success. It takes every one of them. “It was absolutely fantastic,” Mr Downes said of the event. “The crowd that was here on Friday night, that was outstanding, and the crowd that was here Saturday, it’s a tribute to our committee and everyone else. “Everyone doing their little bit makes one big thing - that’s what makes the show.” That extends from the people on the gate and running the animal nursery at the entrance, past the yard dog trials, through the ag machinery displays, out to the ring events and all the way to the Ben Hall Shears. Packed pavilions, school and commercial exhibitions, food vendors, entertainment and rides all added up to the event’s success, with Monty Irvine on the roving mic and Shane Wode announcing from the tower keeping everyone informed throughout.