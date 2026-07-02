FORBES VIEW

By SUE CUNNINGHAM

To start our June meeting of Forbes View Club, held on Thursday 13 June at Club Forbes, Loris Molloy, (Student Liaison Officer) read a letter received from one of our sponsored students expressing their appreciation for our support and telling members the activities they are involved with and what they like doing at school.

Selina (aged 13) says, “[she] enjoys talking to friends and playing competition games”. She would like to travel to Tasmania in the future.

Art, Maths and Food Technology are her favourite subjects. Selina says, “I like Art and Food, and Maths because you need maths to make food!”

Her ambition is to be an ambulance driver. Selina’s parent also sent a message saying, “Thanks for being my child’s sponsor.”

President, Judy Kerr, then introduced our guest speakers, Monica Wren and Maree Yapp, who spoke about their interests and involvement in various local activities particularly the Galari River Arts Festival, of which both spoke passionately.

Maree Yapp was named the 2026 Local Woman of the Year for the Orange Electorate after being nominated by Mr Phil Donato. Maree has long been involved with Forbes North Primary School working as The School as Community Facilitator, introducing the Birth to Kinder program, helping with Stephanie Alexander Garden Program, Reading Down Town event and involved with the town Library and many other aspects of the Forbes community.

She also has a passion for the environment, volunteering for the Central West Lachlan Landcare and assisting in bringing back the Galari River Arts Festival.

Maree talked a little about all these things and then joined with Monica in focusing on the opportunities for locals to get involved this International Year of Volunteering by assisting at various times and activities being organised for the Galari River Arts Festival from 31 July to 8 August.

Monica Wren talked about her involvement with the Forbes Heritage Committee, volunteering at the local Forbes Museum, and Forbes Family History group and Galari River Arts Festival.

Monica also explained the plan to reactivate the Government Lands Offices as a community hub for local community groups to meet and use, as well as a place to store Forbes History archives.

Monica and Maree both spoke passionately about the Galari River Arts Festival which will run for 10 days from 31 July to 8 August.

They outlined what was being planned and how locals can volunteer. It is designed for bringing community together and develop the capacity of the community.

There will be an Art Exhibit, workshops for lantern-making, lighting, sound, and of course, the lantern parade etc. On the main day 8th August there will be lots of activities such as market stalls, music, local stage acts and guest artists.

Monica said, “here’s hoping that the community comes together in light and fun.”

Members of View were very appreciative of Maree and Monica giving of their time and interests with Vice President, Heather Mackinnon thanking them and wishing them well for the upcoming festival.

Thanks to Helen and Carol for delivering Meals on Wheels this month.

Our next lunch meeting will be on Thursday 9 July where we will be celebrating Christmas in July.

All members are asked to dress in your fanciest Christmas gear so break out your Christmas colours and jingly decorations ready for some fun. There will be prizes for Best Christmas Outfit and Best Christmas Headwear.

Members are asked to bring along a donation for the Smith Family Winter Appeal. Please place your monetary donation in an envelope and drop in the basket at the lunch.

Those attending are asked to RSVP to your contact person before Friday 3 July.