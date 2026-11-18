A pharmacist, a young ambassador and two community leaders are set to share their stories of challenge, growth and connection as part of Forbes International Men's Day on Friday 20 November in Victoria Park. The free community event is designed to bring people together and encourage discussion about men's health and wellbeing. Guest speakers for the 2026 event are Chris Young from Flannery's Pharmacy, Lenny Iyer, Nedd's Uncomfortable Challenge Ambassador 2026, and Tongia "Tee" Fox and Bailey Hartwig from the Yoorana Gunya Family Healing Centre. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said the speakers reflected the strength of people who support others in the community. "One of the greatest strengths of our community is the people who step forward to support others," Mayor Miller said. She said the speakers were helping to create positive change and encourage important conversations. "We're lucky to have amazing role models in our who are driving positive change, starting important conversations and creating a stronger, more connected community," Mayor Miller said. The event will run from 7.30am to 9.30am at Victoria Park on Harold Street. Mayor Miller said the gathering would provide an informal setting for people to meet, connect with services and learn more about support options available locally. "This event provides a relaxed and welcoming environment for people to catch up, connect with local services and learn more about the support available in our community," she said. Attendees can enjoy a free breakfast cooked by the Forbes and District Lions Club, coffee, an ice bath experience with Talk 2 Me Bro, and the chance to meet with a range of local service providers. No registration is required.