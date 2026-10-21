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From the mayor's desk: BBQ Championships bring in the visitors

<p>Great grilling and good fun ... Mayor Phyllis Miller and deputy mayor Chris Roylance congratulate Lucky Squirrel on being best dressed team.</p>\\n
<p>Great grilling and good fun ... Mayor Phyllis Miller and deputy mayor Chris Roylance congratulate Lucky Squirrel on being best dressed team.</p>\\n

Great grilling and good fun ... Mayor Phyllis Miller and deputy mayor Chris Roylance congratulate Lucky Squirrel on being best dressed team.

Forbes Shire Council comment with Mayor Phyllis Miller
Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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