From the mayor's desk: BBQ Championships bring in the visitors

COUNCIL COMMENT What a weekend for Forbes! More than 1,500 people attended the National BBQ Championships at Grindsted Oval, with 26 teams travelling from all across the eastern states to compete across two days of smoking and grilling. We were honoured to welcome three of Australia’s top five smoking teams for the ABA Smoking Competition on Sunday, further cementing the event’s growing reputation on the national barbecue scene. The championships also delivered a valuable economic boost to our region, attracting visitors who stayed locally, dined in our cafes and restaurants, and supported local businesses throughout the weekend. It was also fantastic to see competitors cooking with high-quality, locally sourced meat, showcasing the exceptional produce our region is known for. The success of this year’s event reflects the hard work of organisers, competitors, volunteers and sponsors, and it is exciting to see the event continue to grow in both prestige and popularity. Teddy Bears Picnic: I’m so looking forward to one of Forbes’ most cherished family events, Teddy Bears’ Picnic on Saturday 31 October. This year is extra special as we celebrate the event’s first year at the newly redeveloped Lions Park from 10am to 1pm. Local organisations and service providers will come together to offer a wide range of activities, entertainment, information stalls and interactive experiences designed especially for young children and their families. Bring your favourite teddy bear and join us for a fun-filled day of activities, learning, entertainment and community connection. Be part of garage sale trail: Now is the perfect time for a spring clean. I encourage residents to get involved in this year’s Garage Sale Trail and make some cash for your unwanted items. Held across two weekends, 7-8 and 14-15 November, the initiative gives households, schools, community groups and businesses the opportunity to host a garage sale or shop for pre-loved treasures. Registration is free, and participants can promote their sale on the Garage Sale Trail online map, helping shoppers discover great bargains across Forbes. Head to our website to register and find out more. Councillor Phyllis Miller OAM Mayor, Forbes Shire Council