Council has just installed new Return and Earn bin baskets in parks across town as part of a 12-month trial. Funded through the Return and Earn Bin Baskets Program, the baskets can be found at Lions Park, Apex Park, Pitstop Park, the Splash Park, Victoria Park, Nelson Park and Albion Park. The baskets are attached to existing public bins and provide a dedicated spot for eligible drink containers, making it easier to recycle, reduce waste and help keep our parks and public spaces clean. I hope everyone makes use of the new baskets and support a cleaner, greener Forbes. Day of disability: Next Monday, we will join communities around Australia in recognising International Day of People with Disability, helping to promote greater awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability. Our free community event at Apex Park will bring people together to celebrate inclusion, connection and the valuable contributions people with disability make to our community. Join us from 10am to 2pm for a free day of fun, with a petting zoo, face painting, silent disco, craft activities and a free sausage sizzle. Christmas in Forbes: As we head into the final month of the year, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Forbes. The Forbes Library is getting into the Christmas spirit with free Christmas Craft-a-Noons on Wednesday 2 and 9 December from 3.30pm. Kids of all ages are invited to come along, get creative and make something special to take home. The much-loved Christmas Tree Festival is also back in the Town Hall, and it's always a fantastic showcase of community creativity. From dazzling Christmas trees to beautiful nativity displays, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Make sure you pop in, admire the displays and cast your vote for the People's Choice Award. And of course, no Christmas countdown would be complete without a letter to Santa! Children are reminded to post their letters by Wednesday 9 December to receive a personalised reply from the big man himself. Santa's magical mailbox is ready and waiting in Council's Administration Foyer. I encourage everyone to get involved and make the most of these wonderful community traditions.