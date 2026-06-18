The Galari River Arts Festival is set to return to Forbes bigger than ever this year, with a 10-day program celebrating creativity, collaboration and community involvement.

Monica Wren, President of Galari River Arts Forbes Inc. and Festival Director, said the expanded program would offer a wide range of opportunities for locals to get involved in the arts.

Festivities will begin with an official launch on Friday, July 31 at Dave Cutler’s Forbes Guitar Academy, located in the former Generocity Church building at the corner of Rankin and Riley streets.

The evening will feature a youth art exhibition, marking the beginning of 10 days of artistic activity across the town.

The launch will also invite the community to take part in a major collaborative project - the construction of a new giant lantern to feature in the festival’s twilight parade.

This year’s creation, a goanna designed by master lantern maker Phil Relf, will match the scale of the much-loved brolgas from previous festivals.

Mrs Wren invites the community to make time to be part of it that weekend.

“What I’m hoping the community does is come along, for five minutes or five hours, however long you can spare,” Mrs Wren said.

“Come and help us birth this creature.

“We’re going to build it from scratch and the whole community is able to come in and do either some of the bamboo work, some of the glue work, or some of the painting when we get to that stage.”

The festival program continues throughout the week, including a visit from Jo Henwood of the Storytellers Guild, who will work with local schools and the wider community to share the art of storytelling.

Jo will also be sharing on the main festival day – Saturday 8 August – and the program is already coming together as one not to be missed.

That day will see activities spread across Lions Park and Wheogo Park, offering a diverse mix of entertainment and experiences.

Lions Park will host live music, markets and food vendors, while Wheogo Park will provide a more relaxed atmosphere with yoga, storytelling and meditation sessions.

Among the highlights at Wheogo Park will be Emma Wooldridge’s letter-writing workshop, offering a unique creative experience for festival-goers.

Between the two venues, Bates’ Bridge will be closed for the day and actually provide the platform for the first performance of the day – Forbes Town Band sounding the wake up call to announce the start of the day’s festivities.

There is a big program across both venues, with Lions Park to host live music and dance throughout the day.

Local schools and Kristen’s Dance Studio, along with local and regional musicians are planning to take the main stage.

Acts scheduled to appear include Isaac Wren’s band, Emily Ragg and her band Violet Intentions, Spike Flynn’s Hometown Boys, David Cloughton and Canowindra’s Nerida Cuddy.

Visitors are encouraged to relax by the lake and enjoy the atmosphere, with food available from vendors or the option to bring a picnic.

The festival remains a free, community-driven event open to all.

As the afternoon progresses, disco cover band Dirty Dark Horses from Parkes will bring their energy to the stage, and the Villebillies will bring the event home.

Of course, the magic of the River Arts Festival takes place as the light fades over the lake and the lantern parade and finale is in the planning with artistic director Rob Shannon.

Galari River Arts recently received an Arts Outwest microgrant to bring community drumming workshops back to Forbes, with Rob to prepare festival beats.

Interested community members are welcome to join these free workshops at Forbes Music Academy on Riley Street – at 2pm, on Sundays 5 July, 12 July, 26 July, and 2 August.

Please register by emailing riverartsforbes@gmail.com or calling Monica on 0414943248.

The 44-gallon drummers will join Bedgerabong’s wacky instruments in the lantern parade, alongside this year’s newly created goanna.

Festival-goers will also have the opportunity to create their own lanterns to carry in the procession, helping to build the magical atmosphere the event is known for.

In a further treat for music-lovers, Sunday will see Maz Rees and Grant Barton return to Forbes Town Hall.

The pair delighted audiences with their concert combining the pipe organ and electone organ, and are preparing another special event to benefit CanAssist for Sunday 9 August.