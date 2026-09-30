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Gracey steps back into Priscilla spotlight

<p>For the first time Gracey Denham-Jones will return to the Parkes Elvis Festival as Miss Priscilla, but in concert. PHOTO: Images Instantly</p>\\n
<p>For the first time Gracey Denham-Jones will return to the Parkes Elvis Festival as Miss Priscilla, but in concert. PHOTO: Images Instantly</p>\\n

For the first time Gracey Denham-Jones will return to the Parkes Elvis Festival as Miss Priscilla, but in concert. PHOTO: Images Instantly

Gracey Denham-Jones will for the first time be Miss Priscilla In Concert at the Parkes Elvis Festival
Christine Little
September 30, 2026 • 12:35

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