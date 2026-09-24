Grazing Down the Lachlan: A bushland experience that captures the heart of Forbes

There's a particular kind of magic that settles over Forbes whenever Grazing Down the Lachlan returns. It's the kind that can't be manufactured, only grown from community, creativity and the quiet confidence of a region that knows exactly who it is. This year's event brought that magic to life along the bush track and through the Gum Swamp Wildlife Reserve, offering an experience shaped by nature, local talent and the unmistakable character of our region. Wandering beneath towering gums and through pockets of native habitat alive with birdlife, guests explored at their own pace, discovering flavours, stories and experiences deeply connected to place. The landscape itself became part of the event, guiding visitors through a thoughtfully curated trail of food, art, music and community spirit. What makes Grazing Down the Lachlan special is not simply its exceptional local produce, creative installations or unique setting. Erin Cooney, Jackson Turner, Elle Xuereb and Ella Cook from Sydney.Jenny Kingham Peter and Sandra Harris with Cameron and Sue Wild, all from Molong. It is the way the event reflects the very essence of Forbes: collaborative, welcoming and proud of the people and landscape that shape it. From sponsors and community partners to producers, artists, entertainers, volunteers and organisers, countless people came together to create an experience that felt both effortless and memorable. Their generosity, passion and commitment transformed a shared vision into a celebration that resonated with all who attended. The support behind this year's event was extraordinary. Sponsors and supporters invested in a showcase of everything that makes our region unique, while volunteers dedicated countless hours behind the scenes and on the day itself to ensure every detail was delivered with care. Local businesses, suppliers and community organisations also played a vital role, demonstrating the strength of collaboration and community spirit that continues to define Forbes. Equally important were the attendees who embraced the event with warmth, enthusiasm and curiosity. From local families and long-time supporters to visitors experiencing Forbes for the first time, every person who walked the trail contributed to the atmosphere that made the day so memorable. Visitors extended their stay, locals embraced the festivities, and many left with a deeper appreciation for the natural beauty, creativity and hospitality that define our community. Mitch Cooke from Stockmans Ridge Orange pours Josie Sanders a wine. Volunteer Janet Callaghan, Kate Langfield and Jess Stanley from Eat Your Greens and volunteer Cherie Stitt. The return of Grazing Down the Lachlan once again proved that regional events do not need to shout to be heard. Authenticity, connection and a genuine sense of place speak volumes. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Gum Swamp Wildlife Reserve, the event showcased not only the beauty of our natural environment but also the talent, innovation and pride that thrive throughout the region. As the afternoon light settled over Gum Swamp and the final guests made their way home, one thing was clear: Forbes did not just host an event. We created something truly special together. Through the generosity of sponsors, the dedication of volunteers, the creativity of local producers and artists, the support of businesses and community organisations, and the enthusiasm of every attendee, Grazing Down the Lachlan became far more than a day out. It became a celebration of place, people and possibility, showcasing the very best of who we are and the community we continue to build together. For those who contributed, attended, supported and believed in the event, Grazing Down the Lachlan stands as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared purpose. The result was more than an event. It was a reflection of the heart of Forbes. Sally Bray, Tom Lalor, Robert Henderson, Graeme O'Mara and Violet Graoroveska at the Forbes Art Society tent. Maz Rees, Grant Barton, Pat Khoo and Jamie Akra.