Being able to work in his hometown was one of the main reasons Mike Hando finally decided to join the NSW Police Force.

Now a probationary constable in Parkes for five months, Mike encourages others to take advantage of NSW Police Force's 'You Should Be A Cop In Your Hometown' program.

"It's something I've always wanted to do," Mike said.

"I applied back in 2019, but the timing just wasn’t right for me then. Now there’s a lot more support and incentives for people while they learn and train, I thought it was a good time to give it another go."

Mike said the ability to return to Parkes after completing his training made the decision to join much easier, particularly with a young family.

"I wasn’t really prepared to pack-up and move away from home," he said.

"Knowing I’d be coming back to my hometown after the Academy made the decision a lot easier."

Mike said working in a familiar community also has it's advantages on the job.

"Being a cop in your hometown definitely helps because you already know the area, the people and how things work around town, which makes the job a bit easier at times.

"It’s also good having family and mates close by for support outside of work."

He said one of the things he loves about his job is the variety of jobs he gets to do which makes everyday different and keeps it interesting.

Officer In Charge at Parkes Police, Inspector Adrian Matthews believes the Be a Cop in your Hometown is a great initiative by the NSW Police.

“It allows people who want to be a police officer the certainty they will be posted in the town they are from,” he said.

"Parkes already has its first hometown recruit. For him it was the difference between joining or not."

Inspector Matthews said local recruits bring valuable knowledge that benefits the community.

"Hometown police also come with community and local knowledge which can take new police years to build up.

“It's a chance to make a difference in the place you call home.”

Mike encourages anyone considering joining the police force to "just do it".

"I joined later than most , I was 33 when I decided to join the police so you definitely don’t have to be young to give it a go.

"It’s honestly one of the best decisions I’ve made," Mike added.

If you are interested in being a cop in your hometown an information session is being held this Friday at the Parkes PCYC.

The 'You Should Be A Cop In Your Hometown' program gives people the confidence about where they'll be working once they join.

There are also great incentives available for officers working in regional areas, such as paid to train, highest paid police recruits in Australia, accommodation and meals covered at the Police Academy and 200 jobs in the one career.

Head to the Parkes PCYC in Pearce Street on Friday 15 May from 10am-2pm to find out more and meet our local police.