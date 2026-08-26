Donna Cain has been named the 2026 Western NSW Local Health District's Volunteer of the Year.

Mrs Cain was recognised at the health district's annual awards ceremony, which celebrates the hard work of teams, projects and individual health professionals from across the region.

She sees first hand the difference volunteering makes in others' lives, whether she's teaching aqua fitness, holding bubs at a mums' group, helping in clinics or watching generations connect.

A familiar face in Forbes, Mrs Cain has been volunteering for about seven years after responding to a call-out for volunteers in a school newsletter when the youngest of her four children started school.

Relatively new to town at the time, she saw volunteering as an opportunity to give back to the community while building connections.

She quickly found it was all that and much more.

"Just helping out in community health itself, it’s so vitally important, it’s such a good service," Donna said.

"It is really fulfilling.

"It’s something that’s definitely needed."

Donna has been a long-time supporter of aqua fitness, graduating through multiple levels of leadership training, and has also completed community exercise training.

She has been on-hand to support childhood immunisation clinics and audiometry clinics, the Stepping On falls prevention program and the popular Dance Moves program.

The Health District recognised her work to improve awareness of health and wellness programs, as well as engagement over time with these important interventions.

"There is a lot that goes into being able to do it but it’s so well worth it," Mrs Cain said.

"There is training and everyone is happy to help out."

Mrs Cain said community health staff had played an important role in her volunteering journey.

She paid tribute to Jane Armitage and Denise Hopkins from Forbes Community Health, along with audiology nurse Belinda Wilson.

"Big shout out to them, and a big thank you to all the lovely staff that we have at Forbes Community Health and the hospital because they really do so much and sacrifice so much for everyone," Mrs Cain said.

Western NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Mark Spittal said the awards were an important opportunity to recognise the outstanding contribution of staff and volunteers across the district.

“Once again, as it is every year, the quality of projects, teams and people submitted for consideration speaks volumes of the talent and dedication across our district," Mr Spittal said.

"I know judging panels had an incredibly difficult time selecting recipients."

"Absolutely shocked" was Mrs Cain's reaction to the award, announced on an inspirational evening.

"I met a lot of fantastic people who do a lot of amazing things," she said.

To others who have the time to volunteer, she would absolutely recommend it. Just look out for those opportunities through community health.