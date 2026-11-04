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Nursing ratios to improve, but not all country hospitals benefit

<p>Stacey Folau and the Lachlan Health Service Parkes branch NSWNMA members rallied last November demanding urgent action and promoting a community petition calling for change. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n
<p>Stacey Folau and the Lachlan Health Service Parkes branch NSWNMA members rallied last November demanding urgent action and promoting a community petition calling for change. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock</p>\\n

Stacey Folau and the Lachlan Health Service Parkes branch NSWNMA members rallied last November demanding urgent action and promoting a community petition calling for change. PHOTO: Madeline Blackstock

Nurse-to-patient ratios will finally become a reality across hospitals in NSW.
Brendan McCool
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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