Work to deliver a new operating theatre and enhanced virtual care technology at Forbes Hospital has taken a step forward with the project’s lead design team appointed to progress planning.

The State Government announced $20 million in the last NSW budget to deliver a new operating theatre and support clinical spaces at Forbes Hospital.

The design team includes architect Fulton Trotter and Partners Architects, and project manager Acorn Project Advisory and cost manager MBM, who were appointed following a competitive tender process.

In the coming months, the design team will work with staff, community and the District to inform the early planning and design.

Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, described the update as an exciting step forward.

“The new, contemporary operating theatre will give patients improved access to surgical services in modern facilities and closer to home, while also helping to reduce waitlists," he said.

The full range of inpatient and outpatient health services provided at Forbes will continue to be available while the new operating theatre works are completed.

The new operating theatre will replace the existing theatre and support contemporary models of surgical care by expanding the range of treatments available at the hospital.

When complete, the new operating theatre will enable more health services to be provided closer to home.

Staff, stakeholders, and the local community will be kept informed as the project progresses.

Member for Orange Phil Donato said funding of the new operating theatre for Forbes’ Hospital was at the top of his budget request list last year - it's something local doctors backed by our council have been campaigning for over years.

“I sincerely thank Minister for Health Ryan Park MP for supporting my request to fund this vitally important health infrastructure project, last year announcing $20.2 million will go to building a modern operating theatre," Mr Donato said.

“I’m pleased to see the next steps being undertaken with the appointment of a design team to develop the theatre plans, ensuring the new health infrastructure meets the needs of the growing Forbes community.”

Duty MLC for Orange Stephen Lawrence said the investment in public health is "what's needed for a growing population, because it will enhance surgical care and deliver lasting benefits for Forbes and surrounding communities for years to come."