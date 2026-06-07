Long-serving Forbes North Public School teacher Juley Clarke has been recognised in the King’s Birthday honours list for her service to primary education, following a career spanning more than three decades.

Over 38 years at the school, she focused on ensuring every child felt safe and seen, valued and respected, believing that would set them up for learning success.

Her inspiration came from her own schooling - right here at Forbes North - when her primary school teacher recognised her struggles with reading were linked to nerves rather than ability and gave her the opportunity to come back and read on her own.

“I keep going back to Mr Warren and how he helped me,” Mrs Clarke said.

“I needed my classroom to be a safe place for them and me being a person they could trust: they knew I had their back and would do everything I could for them.”

That belief guided her approach throughout her career - that if children felt safe, seen, heard, appreciated and respected, learning would follow.

It was a philosophy reflected in both classroom practice and broader initiatives within the school.

Mrs Clarke introduced her students to Auslan, teaching them the alphabet and simple signs so they could communicate with hearing-impaired peers.

She also purchased a buddy bench for the infants school, so children could go there if they were looking for a group to eat and play with.

“I always said to my class: if you see someone sitting on that seat, go up and say hello, ask them if they want to join in with you,” she explained.

Mrs Clarke was recognised with an Excellence in Indigenous Education award during her career.

Mrs Clarke also played a significant role in strengthening cultural understanding at Forbes North.

Alongside colleague Michele Morley, she helped bring Wiradjuri language and Indigenous culture into the classroom in new ways.

Mrs Clarke was one of the local teachers who studied Wiradjuri language with Uncle Stan Grant, completing her Certificates I, II and III.

The school partnered with Yoorana Gunya to get a grant to bring Wiradjuri tutors to the school, Mrs Clarke and Mrs Morley working on the resources and programming to bring local Indigenous language and culture into the classroom.

It wasn’t just about those lessons: they also looked at the eight ways of learning from Indigenous culture and applied those to all their lesson planning.

The Wiradjuri choir, learning songs both in the Indigenous language and in English, quickly became renowned in the region performing locally as well as in Parkes, Condobolin and West Wyalong.

“We performed in front of Education Ministers, NSW politicians, Aboriginal elders from all around the area,” Mrs Clarke said – even for the NSW Premier at a Northparkes Mine event.

For Mrs Clarke, these initiatives were part of a broader commitment to ensuring all students felt recognised and respected.

Throughout her career, she also worked in a variety of specialist roles, including as a reading recovery teacher and support teacher, helping students overcome barriers to learning.

In the final two years before her retirement in 2022, she worked closely with a group of students with additional needs, creating a classroom environment with tailored supports and safe spaces.

“I actually really liked those two years,” she said in reflection.

Her contribution extended beyond the classroom to community events, including a number of years coordinating the school’s art display at the Forbes Show - a role that involved organising entries, setting up displays and presenting awards, but one that brought joy to students and their families.

Reflecting on her career, Mrs Clarke said she remains deeply grateful to the Forbes North Public School community, and particularly to the colleagues who supported her in her early years of teaching.

“They helped and gave advice, so I credit them,” she said, admitting she could hardly believe it when she received word of the King’s Birthday honour.

Her family has also been central to her ability to dedicate nearly four decades to the school.

Mrs Clarke is married to Troy and is the mother of Aidan, Liam and Jarrad.

She is also grateful to her mother and sister with helping care for her children when they were young, making her teaching career possible.

Her retirement in 2022 came as she welcomed her first grandchild - a new chapter after a lifetime in education and another opportunity to give another generation the opportunities she received.

In retirement, her connection to this community she loves remains strong.

“It’s wonderful, I’ve never wanted to leave Forbes,” she said.