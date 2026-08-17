Western NSW Local Health District is developing a new Disability Strategy to improve how it delivers healthcare for people with disability.

They want to hear from people with disability, their families, carers and supporters about their experiences accessing and using health services in western NSW.

You can join them at one of their community consultation sessions in Orange, Parkes or Dubbo.

The Orange session is on Tuesday 18 August from 11am to 1pm at Bloomfield Medical Centre (Level 2/1521 Forest Road, Orange).

You can attend the Parkes consultation on Wednesday 19 August from 10am to 12noon at the Cooke Park Pavilion, or Dubbo's on Thursday 20 August from 10.30am to 12.30pm at 7 Commercial Avenue, Dubbo.

For more information or to register to attend these sessions, visit www.bit.ly/NewDisabilityStrategy.

There's no requirement to inform Western Health if you are coming, but it does help them if you do: so they can make sure there is enough space, tea and coffee for everyone and that there are supports and reasonable adjustments if you need them.

Western Health is developing a Disability Strategy that focuses on improving healthcare experiences and outcomes for people with disability in western NSW.

"We want to make sure people with disability get to have a say in the health services that support them in western NSW," a Western Health spokesperson said.

"We want to hear about what is working well, what is not working, and where things could be better.

Western Health is aiming to better meet the needs of people with disabilities in western NSW by:

• Making our health services easier to access, more welcoming and inclusive.

• Listening and communicating better with people with disability, their families and carers.

• Being a good employer of people with disability.

The new Disability Strategy will guide how Western NSW Local Health District works to achieve these goals over the coming years.