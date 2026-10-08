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Hidden treasures wanted for Antiques Roadshow

<p>Norman Lindsay\\'s granddaughter Helen Glad with art historian Dr Robert Wellington during one of the scenes in the pilot for Antiques Roadshow Australia. PHOTO: Norman Lindsay Gallery & Museum</p>\\n
<p>Norman Lindsay\\'s granddaughter Helen Glad with art historian Dr Robert Wellington during one of the scenes in the pilot for Antiques Roadshow Australia. PHOTO: Norman Lindsay Gallery & Museum</p>\\n

Norman Lindsay's granddaughter Helen Glad with art historian Dr Robert Wellington during one of the scenes in the pilot for Antiques Roadshow Australia. PHOTO: Norman Lindsay Gallery & Museum

Antiques Roadshow Australia is inviting Australians to submit their hidden treasures for appraisal
Christine Little
October 8, 2026 • 04:13

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