Social media
Home page>News>High traffic expected, d...
News

High traffic expected, drive safely this long weekend

<p>Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend.</p>\\n
<p>Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend.</p>\\n

Motorists are being reminded that double demerit points will be in place over the October long weekend.

NSW Police Force are urging motorists to slow down and drive safely during the school holidays.
September 30, 2026 • 07:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES