Homegrown ready to bloom this Saturday

Get ready for a fantastic day out when Homegrown Parkes returns to Cooke Park this Saturday 12 September from 10am to 2pm. Now firmly established as one of our region's favourite community events, Homegrown Parkes brings together local growers, producers, artists, performers, and community groups for a vibrant celebration of all things local. Developed through a partnership between Central West Lachlan Landcare, Parkes Community Arts, and Parkes Shire Council, the event is all about connecting people, supporting local talent, and showcasing the wonderful produce, skills and creativity our region has to offer. A packed entertainment program will keep visitors entertained throughout the day. The Parkes Shire Concert Band will officially open the event, performing from 10am to 11am, before Parkes Dance Co takes to the stage from 11am to 11.30am. Parkes Dance Co has built a strong reputation for helping young people develop confidence, friendships and a love of performance, and their energetic routines are always a crowd favourite. Local singer-songwriter Aleah Fisher will also be performing during the day. Known for her country-inspired acoustic music and engaging stage presence, Aleah has become a familiar face at local venues and community events. Homegrown Parkes will mark her first appearance at the event, and organisers are excited to welcome her to the line-up. There will be plenty for younger visitors as well, with a jumping castle and face painting ensuring the kids have just as much fun as adults. A highlight of this year's program will be a special workshop presented by Chandra Iyer, owner of Forbes-based agri-biotech company Green Microbes Australia. Running from 12pm to 1pm, the workshop ‘Improving Soil Health and Gut Health’ will explore the fascinating relationship between healthy soils, nutritious food, and human wellbeing. Participants will gain practical insights into improving soil quality while learning how healthy food production can positively influence gut health. No registration necessary - simply come to the Pavilion in Cooke Park just before 12pm to secure your seat. As always, Parkes Community Arts will help bring the unique Homegrown atmosphere to life. Volunteers dedicate countless hours to decorating Cooke Park and creating the colourful, welcoming environment that has become a hallmark of the event. One of the most popular attractions each Homegrown is the Crop Swap, which will be hosted by Parkes Community Arts from 10am to 11am. Visitors are encouraged to bring along any surplus fruit, vegetables, herbs, seedlings, or homemade preserves to exchange with fellow growers. Even if you don't have produce to swap, it's a great opportunity to meet like-minded people, pick up gardening tips and learn more about growing food locally. Crop Swap Parkes first began at the inaugural Homegrown Parkes event in 2023 and has continued to grow ever since. After being held at Parkes Library for several years, the initiative found a permanent home in early 2026 at the Parkes Arts and Sustainability Hub (PASH) on Albert Street. Operated by Parkes Community Arts, PASH has become a thriving community space where people come together to learn new skills, share ideas, explore creativity and promote sustainable living. Crop swapping is about much more than exchanging produce. It helps reduce food waste, encourages local food production and creates valuable opportunities for people to share knowledge, skills and stories. It's a simple concept that helps strengthen community connections while making the most of what local gardens produce. Residents are particularly encouraged to bring along any surplus oranges on Saturday. Any leftover fruit will be transformed into fresh juice using Parkes Community Arts' new pedal-powered juicer, a specially modified bicycle that creates juice through the power of pedalling - sure to be a fun way for people of all ages to get involved. Following the Crop Swap, Parkes Community Arts will host a community painting activity open to everyone, providing another chance for visitors to get creative and contribute to the day's vibrant atmosphere. With more than 50 stallholders, fresh local produce, handmade creations, community displays, and delicious food vendors on offer, there will be something to interest every member of the family. So gather your family and friends and head along to Homegrown Parkes this Saturday 12 September at Cooke Park from 10am to 2pm. It's a wonderful opportunity to support local businesses, local growers, and the community organisations that work so hard to make events like this possible.