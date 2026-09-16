Social media
Home page>News>Honouring our show volun...
News

Honouring our show volunteers

<p>Gloria and Norm Haley were presented with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Agricultural Show Award Medal.</p>\\n
<p>Gloria and Norm Haley were presented with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Agricultural Show Award Medal.</p>\\n

Gloria and Norm Haley were presented with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Agricultural Show Award Medal.

At the 150th show, it was only fitting to celebrate those who make it all happen - and have for many years
September 16, 2026 • 07:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES