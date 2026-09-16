Honouring our show volunteers

The 150th show was a fitting occasion to honour some of Forbes' long-serving volunteers. Norm and Gloria Haley were presented with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW Agricultural Show Award for exceptional contribution, dedication and service to the show society and the show movement. The award recognised outstanding support, leadership and commitment to agriculture, community and the continued success of agricultural shows – both have given countless hours in work in the office, the grounds, through to committee roles. Dan Herbert and Janeen Coles were made life members of the Forbes PA and H Association in recognition of outstanding service, dedication and valued contribution. Mr Herbert’s involvement with shows dates back to Bedgerabong and the days he would ride his horse in to Forbes to support the show effort. Mrs Coles has run the cooking section in Forbes for many years and added preserves as well, she’s also a long-time volunteer from Peak Hill show through to the wider agricultural show movement. Faye Dwyer was presented with a volunteer recognition award for the time and commitment she has given to ensure the continuing success of the Forbes Show.