Work on the Hoopers Road intersection with the Daroobalgie Road northern bypass is progressing but wet weather is impacting timing.

The realignment of Hoopers Road is the final stage in works for the heavy vehicle Northern Bypass, after the railway level crossing was upgraded with lights and warning bells.

A report to the June council meeting says works on the Hoopers Road intersection have progressed well with culvert installation, earthworks, and the majority of pre-construction activities now completed.

Pavement construction has commenced, however ongoing wet weather has impacted progress, resulting in delays to pavement works and the overall construction program.

Crews continue to progress works where possible, with the project to advance further as ground conditions improve, the report said.