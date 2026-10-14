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Industry professionals invited to Forbes Tradies Night

<p>Local tradies, project managers and industry professionals are invited to attend Forbes Tradies Night on Thursday 22 October.</p>\\n
<p>Local tradies, project managers and industry professionals are invited to attend Forbes Tradies Night on Thursday 22 October.</p>\\n

Local tradies, project managers and industry professionals are invited to attend Forbes Tradies Night on Thursday 22 October.

Forbes tradies encouraged to attend free event designed to celebrate and support local tradies.
Forbes Advocate
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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