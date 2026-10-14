Industry professionals invited to Forbes Tradies Night

Local tradies, project managers and industry professionals are invited to attend Forbes Tradies Night on Thursday 22 October at the Forbes Golf and Sportsman’s Hotel. The free event, which will run from 5pm to 7.30pm, has been designed to celebrate and support the trades industry across Forbes and surrounding communities, while strengthening connections between local businesses, industry organisations and Forbes Shire Council. Attendees will hear from an award-winning industry guest speaker, gaining firsthand insights into a project that has earned industry recognition. The evening will also feature industry and compliance updates, information stalls and a showcase of major council projects delivered across the Forbes Shire over the past 12 months. Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller said the event recognises the important role local tradespeople play in the community. "Our local tradies help build and maintain the infrastructure, homes and facilities that keep our community thriving," Cr Miller said. "Forbes Tradies Night is an opportunity to bring people together, share knowledge and showcase the great work being done across our region." Attendance is free; however, registrations are encouraged. For more information or to register, head online to https://www.123tix.com.au/events/55529/forbes-tradies-night?step=1-select or visit the Forbes Shire Council's website.