The Great Western Highway closed at Victoria Pass on Monday morning, due to defects in the section of road.

No timeframe had been given for reopening the connection between the city and central west as The Advocate prepared for press, but Transport for NSW said crews had been working around the clock carrying out thorough geotechnical assessments at Mitchell’s Causeway, also known as the Convict Bridge, after a defect was identified last Thursday on the eastbound lane.

Overnight into Monday, cracks were identified in the pavement of the westbound lane and geotechnical monitoring confirmed movement of the road’s sub structure.

Both lanes were closed between Lithgow and Mount Victoria, with diversions in place.

The Great Western Highway is one of the main access roads Sydney has to Western NSW and beyond.

Transport for NSW deputy secretary for road maintenance and resilience, Matt Fuller, said safety is the priority.

“Following the information received in the early hours of [Monday] morning, we have closed both lanes of the highway to ensure safety for the travelling public,” Mr Fuller said.

“This is an evolving and complex situation and we have no timeline for when we will be safely able to reopen the highway.

“We thank the community for its continued patience, while we undertake this critical work and acknowledge the frustration of the community and road users, including the freight industry.”

Traffic on the Great Western Highway is being diverted at Lithgow to travel along Main Street, Chifley Road and the Darling Causeway before rejoining the highway at Mount Victoria.

Heavy vehicle operators are advised that the detour along Main Street, Chifley Road and the Darling Causeway is suitable for general access vehicles and Performance Based Standards (PBS) Level 1 heavy vehicles up to 20 metres long, but restricted access heavy vehicle operators who are unable to travel on an approved Notice Network are advised to delay their journeys.

School buses are being diverted away from the area.

Restricted access heavy vehicle operators who are unable to travel on a Notice Network and cannot delay their travel have been advised to contact the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator to request an amended permit.

Details of the detours for general traffic and heavy vehicles are available at LiveTraffic.com and Transport for NSW will continue to provide updates as the situation evolves.

Road users can view the incident details at https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/267022 and, if using the LiveTraffic app on a smart device, can select the incident and click ’follow’ to receive a notification every time the incident is updated with new information.

State and federal MPs in our region have called for the road to be improved - as they did just weeks ago when the NSW Government released its transport white paper with no mention of a tunnel or expressway for the connection.

State member for Orange Philip Donato called on both NSW and federal governments to fund improvements in their budgets.

“This bridge which is over 190 years old, built by the convicts, should have been replaced decades ago,” he said in a social media post.

“We need a modern road and transport lines that guarantees motorist safety, efficient passage for cars and trucks and that ensures our roads are reliable.

“Forcing motorists to divert, adding significant time and distance to their travels, at a time where fuel prices are already high.”

Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee described the situation as “disgraceful” and “further proof, if you ever needed it, that the Great Western Highway is not fit for purpose.”

“It seems we can build expressways and tunnels right throughout Sydney, up the Pacific Highway, down the south coast, but in the central west of NSW we’re reliant on a convict bridge built by a chain gang.

“You cannot make this up.”