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Energy from Waste

Inquiry report adds to opposition to proposal says council

<p>Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott.</p>\\n
<p>Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott.</p>\\n

Parkes Mayor Neil Westcott.

Mayor says the inquiry's recommendations are an important step in reinforcing the community's concerns about the proposal
October 29, 2026 • 03:44

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