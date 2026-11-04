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Invitation to gather on Remembrance Day

<p>Forbes RSL Sub Branch\\'s Allen Dwyer, secretary Rebecca Baynham and president Bryan Jones.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes RSL Sub Branch\\'s Allen Dwyer, secretary Rebecca Baynham and president Bryan Jones.</p>\\n

Forbes RSL Sub Branch's Allen Dwyer, secretary Rebecca Baynham and president Bryan Jones.

Forbes RSL Sub Branch to host commemorations at Cenotaph
November 4, 2026 • 06:00

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