Forbes Shire Council is urging the community to help curb illegal dumping after receiving 50 reports in 2025, costing ratepayers more than $8,000 for cleanup and disposal.

Last year, illegally dumped waste around the Forbes Shire included tyres, household waste, furniture, animal carcasses, green waste and even asbestos.

As part of a new campaign to help stamp out illegal dumping across the shire, the council will install four CCTV cameras in known hotspots to help monitor and deter illegal dumping and Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM is urging residents to remain vigilant.

“Illegal dumping is unacceptable," she said.

"It damages our environment, poses health risks and places an unnecessary financial burden on our community.

“Report illegal dumping as soon as you see it so we can act quickly and, where possible, identify those responsible.”

Council rangers investigate every report of illegal dumping, which often requires them to sift through the dumped rubbish by hand to find any identifying information that may help locate the person responsible.

In instances where the person responsible is identified, the council prefers that they clean up the waste themselves and an official warning will be issued.

When offenders are uncooperative, rangers will issue fines or issue them with an invoice for the cost of cleanup and disposal.

Residents can report illegal dumping by contacting Forbes Shire Council or lodging a report through the NSW Environmental Protection Authority’s (EPA) Report Illegal Dumping online platform.

Forbes Shire residents have access to recycling, reuse and disposal services through the Forbes Recycling and Waste Depot (FRWD) located at Lot 1 Calarie, Daroobalgie Road, open seven days a week from 8.30am to 5pm.

For more information about the types of waste accepted at FRWD and disposal fees, visit www.forbes.nsw.gov.au or contact Council on (02) 6850 2300.

The campaign is funded under the EPA’s Illegal Dumping Prevention Grant Program.