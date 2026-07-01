NAIDOC Week celebrations at Forbes Public School were given an inspiring local touch this week, with former student Jack Peckham returning to share how six months of determination took him from non-runner to New York Marathon finisher through the Indigenous Marathon Project.

Jack, who attended Forbes Public School before graduating from Red Bend Catholic College in 2019, spoke to students from all our local schools about embracing opportunities and taking on challenges.

Jack decided to apply for the program – created by world marathon champion and four-time Olympian Robert de Castella AO MBE - after seeinghearing about a young man from Cowra complete the Indigenous Marathon ProjectCowra’s journey with it in 2024.

Over the next six months, he and his fellow participants progressed from an initial 10-kilometre run to half marathons before travelling to the United States to take on the 42.2-kilometre New York Marathon.

"The elevation gain through the course is one of the highest in the world major marathons," Jack said.

"There's a lot of uphill running. You cross a lot of bridges, there's a lot of inclines you have to go up.

"It's a challenging first marathon for sure, but that's what makes it so good when you finish."

On November 2, Jack crossed the finish line among a field of more than 59,000 runners, completing one of the world's most iconic marathons.

While the race itself was a major achievement, Jack said some of his favourite memories came during the Indigenous Marathon Project's training camps in Alice Springs, where participants also took part in cultural and educational workshops.

The experience also gave him the opportunity to train with and learn from sporting greats Johnathan Thurston and Buddy Franklin.

The program sparked a love for long-distance running that has continued beyond New York. Jack followed up with the Hobart Marathon in January, shaving five minutes off his personal best to finish in his goal time of under four hours.

Speaking to students at his former primary school, Jack encouraged them not to let fear stop them from pursuing new opportunities.

Today, Jack works as an Aboriginal Education Officer in Dubbo, following in the footsteps of his late mother, Lou Grimmett, who worked at Forbes Public School.

"Don't be scared to stand out - don't be scared to do things," he said.

"Embrace those opportunities and challenges.

"Anything can be achieved if you work hard."

Forbes community NAIDOC celebrations are on today, Thursday, from 10am to 2pm at the Wiradjuri Dreaming Centre.

The event will commence at South Circle, Camp Street at 9.45am with a March along the lake to the Dreaming Centre.