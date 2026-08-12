Not every cancer journey starts in a hospital - for people who live in areas like Forbes, it starts with hours on the road.

Travelling long distances is often a part of life for people living in regional and rural NSW but when cancer enters the picture, Can Assist said those journeys become far more than just kilometres.

They can mean hours on the road, time away from loved ones, lost income, and the added costs of fuel and accommodation to access lifesaving treatment.

That's why CanAssist - with the Forbes branch joining the effort - is looking for people to take on the Can Do the Distance challenge this August.

Can Do the Distance is about supporting people across country NSW who travel long distances to access cancer treatment and you can support Forbes shire people facing cancer by signing up for the challenge and raising funds for the local branch.

Register as an individual or create a team and choose the Can Assist branch you'd like to support.

Take part throughout the month or come together as a community on Sunday 23 August for the second annual Lake Forbes Bridge to Bridge Walk.

There's no set start time - come along whenever it suits you. Whether you're an early riser, enjoy a relaxed morning stroll or want to walk with family and friends, you're welcome to be part of the CanAssist event.

Stop by the Can Assist tent before you set off, where you can make a donation (cash or card), scan the QR code for any last-minute Can Do the Distance registrations, or chat with our friendly volunteers about how Can Assist supports local people facing cancer.

You're welcome to walk one lap or as many as you'd like, then finish up at the Forbes Sport & Recreation Club from midday and enjoy a well-earned sausage sizzle with fellow walkers.

Whether you're registered for Can Do the Distance or simply want to show your support, everyone is welcome.

If you're not taking part in the month-long challenge, this is a wonderful way to get involved and stand alongside local people affected by cancer.

Need support?

If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with cancer, please get in touch. There's no means testing. If you're part of our community, we're here to help.

Email forbes@canassist.org.au or phone 0439 952 392.

Learn more about Can Assist Forbes: https://canassist.org.au/branches/forbes/