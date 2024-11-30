On Saturday November 23 Aussie Croquet was played with only a small number in attendance as many were away either on a holiday or for some other reason. However those who attended enjoyed the game and the social atmosphere.

It was great to welcome Geoff Coles back after a break away with some health issues.

All three games were once again won by David West our very young go ahead player. All that practice must be working for him.

Two games won by John Browne, John Cole, Geoff Coles, Frank Donohoe, John Farah, Joan Littlejohn, Carolyn Neilsen, Peter West and David Williams. Well done to those winners.

14/13 scores recorded by the following: John Farah & Phillip Moran def Marie Spry & May Jones, Joan Littlejohn & Geoff Coles def Carolyn Neilsen & Elvy Quirk, Allan Jones & David Williams def Ros Rennick & Phillip Moran, Carolyn Neilsen & Peter West def Elvy Quirk & Robin Pols.

14/11 scores as follows: David Williams & David West def Fay Picker & John Browne, Kevin Wenning & Frank Donohoe def Allan Jones (Solo), Elvy Quirk & Fay Picker def Peter West & Marie Spry.

14/10 scores John Cole & Robin Pols def Bruce Field & Ros Rennick, David West & John Cole def Fay Picker & Bruce Field, Geoff Coles & Joan Littlejohn def Kevin Wenning & John Farah, May Jones & Cheryl Toohey def Phillip Moran & David Williams

14/9 scores as follows: Peter West (Solo) def Cheryl Toohey (Solo), John Browne & Marie Spry def May Jones & Frank Donohoe, Frank Donohoe & David West def Allan Jones & Kevin Wenning, Carolyn Neilsen & John Farah def Ros Rennick & Robin Pols.

On Tuesday 26th November Golf Croquet was played with 34 in attendance. A very warm morning.11/2 run away scores were recorded by Elvy Quirk & Bill Scott def Sally Perry & Wayne Wright, whilst Kevin Rubie playing solo def Jill Cripps who also played solo .

10/3 scores Irene Ford & Lyn Simmonds def Kevin Wenning & John Job, 9/4 scores Robin Pols & Peter West def Jill Cripps & Sue Wade, Mal Smith playing solo def Shirley Chamberlain who also played solo.

Many 8/5 scores also recorded Carolyn Neilsen & Kevin Rubie def Bill Scott & Marie Spry, Mal Smith def Bruce Field, Wayne Wright & Allan Jones def Shirley Chamberlain & John Job, David Williams & John Farah def John Cole & Kevin Wenning, Carolyn Neilsen & John Farah def Pam Thomson & Bill Scott, John Browne & Barry White def Frank Donohoe & Bruce Field, Lyall Strudwick & Marie Spry def John Cole & Shirley Chamberlain, John Browne & Barry White def Sally Perry & Allan Jones, Bill Scott & Peter West def Carolyn Neilsen & Sue Wade, May Jones & Graham Falconer def Kevin Rubie & John Farah, David Williams & Robin Pols def Elvy Quirk & Russell Anderson.There were also many 7/6 scores recorded.

Three games on the day were won by May Jones, Robin Pols , Mal Smith & Barry White whilst two games on the day were won by John Browne, Graham Falconer, John Farah, Phillip Moran, Carolyn Neilsen, Elvy Quirk, Kevin Rubie, Bill Scott, Lyn Simmonds, Lyall Strudwick, Pam Thomson, Peter West, David Williams and Wayne Wright.

It was great to see Pam Thomson return to Croquet , a game which she enjoys.

Lyn Simmonds and Barry White are back with a fresh start after a cruise around Australia, Barry showing his old form with an all three game win.

Our summer season is again with us and start time has been moved back to 9am with 8.45 am arrival to get names into the draw.

Our luncheon in the shade area prior to Christmas is scheduled for Tuesday December 10 so please put names down on the sheet to indicate your attendance for catering. Also our Christmas luncheon and prizegiving day is December 17 at the Vandenberg Hotel 12 pm for 12.30 pm serving. A sheet will be prepared for that at a later date. With Christmas just around the corner it is also time to allot the date for end of play for 2024 and the last day of play will be the 14th December with resumption of play on 7th January 2025.

Until next week stay safe, stay cool.

“Croquet is a game for young and old”

By ELVY QUIRK