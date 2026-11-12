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Keeping the roads safe during harvest

<p>The \"Moving Harvest Machinery\" USB is available from agricultural machinery retailers, rural supply stores and the Forbes Shire Council administration office.</p>\\n
<p>The \"Moving Harvest Machinery\" USB is available from agricultural machinery retailers, rural supply stores and the Forbes Shire Council administration office.</p>\\n

The "Moving Harvest Machinery" USB is available from agricultural machinery retailers, rural supply stores and the Forbes Shire Council administration office.

Pick up a free "moving harvest machinery" USB from ag machinery retailers and rural suppliers.
November 12, 2026 • 03:00
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 03:29

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