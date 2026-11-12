Keeping the roads safe during harvest

Agricultural machinery operators across the Forbes district are being encouraged to pick up a free USB containing road transport and safety information. The "Moving Harvest Machinery" USBs is available from agricultural machinery retailers, rural supply stores and the Forbes Shire Council administration office. More than 800 USBs have been produced as part of a road safety initiative led by Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire councils. The USBs contain notices, operator guides and information relating to the legal and safe movement of agricultural machinery, combinations and trucks on public roads. Road safety and injury prevention officer Melanie Suitor said the resources were developed each year to help farmers and contract harvesters access important information during the busy harvest period. “Safety and compliance during the busy harvest period is very important,” Ms Suitor said. “Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to.” She said the USBs were updated to reflect changing regulations and operating requirements. “Regulations do change and these USBs help to ensure that people have up to date information,” Ms Suitor said. Along with notices and operator guides, the USBs include a document containing web links to source material and other industry resources. Ms Suitor encouraged operators to regularly check the National Heavy Vehicle Regulator website for updated notices and any changes to operating conditions. The USBs were designed to provide a convenient reference tool for machinery owners and operators preparing for harvest. A limited number of windscreen stickers are also available. The stickers can be attached to machinery and provide a quick reference guide covering travel requirements, including pilot vehicles, lighting and signage. “You can attach these to your machinery as a quick reference guide for travel requirements such as pilots, lights and signage," Ms Suitor said. The free USBs and stickers can be collected while stocks last from participating agricultural machinery retailers, rural supply stores and council administration offices throughout the region.