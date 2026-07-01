MARKETS

CATTLE

Monday 29 June

Yarding 1231 (up 701 on last week)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1231 head.

Quality was fair with some excellent lines of well bred cattle on offer.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Yearling cattle jumped significantly with steers to feed lifting 20c to 30c/kg.

Prices ranged from 470c to 630c/kg.

Finished lines to processors sold from 496 to 529c/kg.

The heifer portion followed a similar dearer trend with those to feed selling from 500 to 561c/kg.

Processors paid from 466 to 549c/kg for the finished types.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 480 to 500c/kg.

Grown heifers ranged from 430 to 492c/kg.

Cows were firm to 4c/kg better with heavy finished cows from 396 to 426c/kg and plainer types 373 to 385c/kg.

SHEEP

Tuesday 30 June

Yarding 31,000 (up 14,100)

Numbers almost doubled this sale with agents yarding 31,000 head.

There was 24800 lambs penned and quality was mixed but fair with a good offering of well finished trade and export lambs available along with the plainer types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in another strong market.

Trade weight lambs 20-24kg sold from $260 to $320/head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg received from $317 to $340/head.

Extra heavyweights ranged in price from $333 to $397/head.

Carcase prices averaged from 1074 to 1270c/kg.

The best heavy hoggets reached $300/head.

There was 6200 mutton penned with quality reduced slightly from the previous sales.

Merino ewes sold from $190 to $335/head.

Crossbred ewes received from $180 to $367/head with Dorpers ranging from $186 to $349/head.

Merino wethers reached $286/head.