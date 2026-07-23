Central West Lachlan Landcare is proud to be partnering with NetWaste on a region-wide project targeting farm waste.

The AgWaste project aims to raise awareness about the responsible management and disposal of waste generated through everyday farming practices across the central west.

“The kind of rubbish we’re talking about includes old tyres, fencing wire, poly pipe, and plastics from silage and silo bags, among other materials,” Central West Regional Landcare Coordinator, Danielle Littlewood, said.

“We know there's a lot of this type of waste that ends up buried or burnt on farm, which can create ongoing environmental problems, potentially impacting soil health, water quality, livestock, wildlife, and the broader landscape.”

In the first instance, farmers are encouraged to take any ag waste to their local council waste facility, NetWaste Environmental Learning Advisor, Bill Tink explained, but to check with the facility first.

"Before loading up the trailer, it's worth checking with your local council or waste facility about what agricultural waste they can accept, how it needs to be transported and whether any fees apply. Some materials cost money to dispose of because they require specialised handling, transport or recycling,” Mr Tink said.

“There may be other materials that can’t be accepted locally, but you’ll be able to get advice from staff at your local waste facility about your options."

“Through the AgWaste project we aim to give farmers the knowledge and confidence to manage their agricultural waste safely, legally and responsibly,” Ms Littlewood said.

“Ultimately, we hope to reduce the amount of waste that’s stockpiled, buried or burnt on farms, while increasing opportunities for recycling and reuse in the central west.”

Across the region the project will encourage farmers to think about the longer-term impact of inappropriate waste disposal practices, including burning or burying waste on farm.

“Over the coming months, we’Il be sharing information with a focus on a different farm waste topic each month," Landcare chair Margot Jolly said.

"We encourage farmers and smaller landowners to keep an eye out and learn more about the options available to manage their agricultural waste responsibly."

“We always encourage safe and responsible transport of waste and remind everyone to secure and cover loads before hitting the road,” Mr Tink said.

“By disposing of agricultural waste responsibly and ensuring loads are properly secured during transport, we can all play a part in protecting our local environment,” Mr Tink concluded.

Your Council waste contact (Forbes): www.forbes.nsw.gov.au/residents/waste-and-recycling

General waste enquires phone: (02) 6850 2300

Waste and recycling hotline town services: 1300 725 415

This initiative is made possible by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW supported by the NSW Government.