Landcarers inspired after State gathering

LOOKING AT LANDCARE By SUZIE BUNTING Last week, three Central West Lachlan Landcare representatives and eight Landcare co-ordinators from across the Central West region attended the 2026 NSW Landcare and Local Land Services Conference in Corowa. Held from 27 to 29 October, the biennial event brought together approximately 350 co-ordinators, volunteers, scientists, farmers and grassroots conservationists to connect, learn and celebrate the work being done to enhance and protect our natural landscapes. Delivered by Corowa District Landcare, Murray Local Land Services and Landcare NSW, the conference theme, “The Sum of It All,” highlighted collective action. Delegates explored how individual and local group efforts combine to deliver positive environmental change, demonstrating the value of working together. The gathering began with the Landcare NSW Muster, where regional leaders and volunteers workshopped together in groups to share strategies for resilience and discussed Landcare’s future. Once the official conference program commenced, we were privileged to hear from guest speakers, expert panels, individuals, groups and volunteers from across the state, who all shared the amazing projects their local areas are achieving through Landcare. Afternoon field trips showcased biodiversity projects, sustainable agriculture practices, carbon in action, cultural heritage, and the Murray River system and wetlands, connecting conference discussions with practical examples across the region. The conference attracted high-profile backing, reinforcing the critical role Landcare plays in the state's environmental and agricultural future. Among the dignitaries attending was The Hon. Tara Moriarty MLC, Minister for Agriculture and Regional NSW and The Hon. Peter Garrett AM FTSE in his capacity as chair of the Landcare Australia Board. Both delivered talks that gave us a strong reminder of how community action drives national change and the amazing impact Landcare groups have had over the last four decades. A highlight was the NSW Landcare Awards and Gala Dinner, which celebrated contributions across nine award categories: Landcare Innovation, Sustainable Agriculture Landcare, Individual Landcarer, Community Partnerships Landcare, Coastcare, Women in Landcare, Junior Landcarer, Next Gen Landcare and the Gerald Carnie Memorial Award. Gerald Carnie was a Parkes local who died suddenly in June 2011, aged 46. He was a committed local Landcarer, Regional Landcare Facilitator and Landcare NSW Council member. Following a donation from Parkes and Districts Landcare in that year, Landcare NSW established the Gerald Carnie Memorial Award for Keeping the Landcare Flame Alive to honour this very special individuals’ contributions to the Landcare movement. The Gerald Carnie Memorial Award stands as a testament to those who ignite passion and action in others, serving as a beacon of inspiration for greater involvement in Landcare initiatives. Sharing time with fellow Landcarers in Corowa last week renewed our passion for the work we do together. We’ve returned to the Central West with fresh ideas, stronger connections and renewed enthusiasm for caring for our incredible local environment. Above all, the gathering reminded us that when people come together through Landcare, our shared commitment can make a lasting difference to the places we love locally and protect them for future generations to come. If you would like further information about Landcare in our local area, please contact Suzie Bunting at Central West Lachlan Landcare in Parkes on 0148 611 053 or email cwllandcare@gmail.com