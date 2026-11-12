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Last days of Iconic 75 Exhibition

<p>It was an extremely special occasion for the only surviving founding member of the reformed Society from 1951, 92-year-old Warwick Tom and his wife Mary. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n
<p>It was an extremely special occasion for the only surviving founding member of the reformed Society from 1951, 92-year-old Warwick Tom and his wife Mary. PHOTOS: Christine Little</p>\\n

It was an extremely special occasion for the only surviving founding member of the reformed Society from 1951, 92-year-old Warwick Tom and his wife Mary. PHOTOS: Christine Little

The Taking a Bow: Iconic 75 Exhibition runs until Saturday 14 November
November 12, 2026 • 03:48
Updated, November 12, 2026 • 03:50

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