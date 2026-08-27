Laura Rusten is Trundle Show's Young Woman for 2026.

The 22-year-old grew up on a farm in Parkes and has been living in Trundle for the last two years with her partner Brad.

After completing Year 12, Laura went on to earn a qualification in equine massage and equine red light therapy.

At the moment she works at the Bogan Gate Explosives Reserve facility as a product operater and she's also a dog groomer.

Her interests include horses and equestrian activities, harness racing, equine massage and animal wellbeing, agricultural shows and local events, and spending time with friends, family and pets/animals.

Laura is very community minded and combines her interests and love of animals with helping out at local clubs and events.

She volunteers for Trundle Rugby League Club, Trundle Pony Club, Trundle Bush Tucker Day, Parkes Harness Racing Club and Parkes Jockey Club.

Laura entered Trundle Show's biennial Young Woman competition this year because she wanted to represent her local community and she looks forward to what the role will bring.

"I see the competition as a great opportunity to represent my local community and the rural lifestyle that I have grown up around," she said.

"I will enjoy meeting new people, gaining new experiences and becoming more involved in the local agriculture community.

"I also look forward to learning more about the Young Woman role and what it means to represent our local community."

Laura has big plans for her future, one that is centred around working with animals and a rural life.

"My goal is to build a fulfilling career within the equine and agriculture industries while continuing to develop my knowledge and skills," she said.

"I would like to continue growing my involvement within the rural community, particularly through horses, agriculture and local events.

"I hope to build a successful future that allows me to work with animals, support the people and communities around me and remain connected to the rural lifestyle that I love."

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