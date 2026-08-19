On any given night, 122,000 people in Australia are facing homelessness. About 25 per cent of those are under 18.

Those were some of the confronting numbers that members of the St Vincent de Paul Red Bend school conference looked at as they staged a “stay-in” during Homelessness Week.

They also learnt how their work to raise funds and collect donations through the year helps Vinnies help people in our communities all year round.

Jess Easthope, who is local schools, youth and member engagement officer with St Vincent de Paul, worked with the College and students completing their Vinnies service medallion to organise the evening.

She shared insights into homelessness and the support Vinnies offers, students also heard from parish priest Father Harry, and someone who could share their experience of couch surfing as they faced homelessness themselves.

But the night wasn’t all about talk.

Students were challenged to pack a backpack for the streets, and then had to make choices about what they’d do in different scenarios they were presented with based on what was in their backpack.

“Some were challenging, some were supportive – such as they got to Vinnies and got some assistance,” Ms Easthope said.

Building a shelter out of found materials was another practical challenge.

“Students had to consider their place in the quad they were in,” Ms Easthope said, then construct their shelter out of materials like boxes, garbage bags, sticks, tape and twine.

The results were all put to the test with a leaf blower to see how they’d stand up to weather.

The stay-in gave students a glimpse into the challenges faced by people experiencing homelessness, and it highlighted why the Red Bend conference's long-standing support of St Vincent de Paul is so important.

As Red Bend celebrates 100 years of Catholic education in Forbes, the school conference is marking 91 years of service with St Vincent de Paul.

“Red Bend has been an amazing supporter,” Ms Easthope said.

“They have raised $1000 for our winter appeal through their lolly shop, they also sorted and donated 110 bags of clothing across Forbes and Parkes.”

RBCC High School Conference with Vinnies guests Kelly Morgan (Regional Director – West Region), Helen Smith (Volunteer Youth Representative), Jess Easthope (Schools, Youth & Member Engagement Officer).

It all adds up to enable Vinnies to make a difference for people needing support in our region: Vinnies provided assistance to a value of about $200,000 to 1344 people across Forbes, Parkes, Condobolin and Trundle in the last financial year.

The message from Ms Easthope is that Vinnies is here to help and support community members.

Volunteers from our local St Vincent de Paul conferences speak with people needing assistance.

They may be able to provide food hampers or vouchers, Ms Easthope said, another key part of their support is advocacy for those facing a significant rental increase or who can’t pay a bill.

They also connect people to other services that can offer further or different support.

Vinnies Assist can be reached on 13 18 12 (pressing option 5) or emailing vinnies@vinnies.org.au to make a referral or request for information.

It operates between 8.30am and 4.30pm on weekdays.