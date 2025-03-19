Representing Western region at State competition in no less than five sports, Leo Dwyer is most certainly a worthy achiever of the 2024 SOYA All Rounder Award.

The Allwright Bourke Lawyers and Conveyancing All Round Sports Achiever Award was presented at the 2024 Sportsperson of the Year Awards this month.

Leo has had a huge representative year for Forbes Public School, travelling to NSW PSSA State Titles in numerous sports.

Leo represented at State championships in AFL, cricket, rugby union, rugby league and swimming.

He was an absolute stand out in the pool at the Forbes Public School swimming carnival, breaking four individual event records and a fifth as a member of the relay team.