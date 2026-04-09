Royal Far West’s Ride for Country Kids is coming to Western and Far West NSW from 17-20 May 2026, raising crucial funds to provide vital supports to improve the health and wellbeing of children in rural and remote areas.

Ride for Country Kids will take cyclists on a journey through Royal Far West’s heartland over three days - starting in Parkes, and travelling through Manildra, Molong, Trundle, and Eugowra, before finishing in Forbes.

These towns hold a special place in Royal Far West’s history and future, supported by passionate people in our local branches, and community hubs like the Royal Far West op-shops in Forbes and Trundle.

Joining the ride for the first time is Forbes' Stuart Thomas.

“My daughter, Megan Fitzpatrick, works as a Paediatric Speech Pathologist at Royal Far West. She inspired me to participate in Ride for Country Kids 2026,” he said.

Last year, Stuart was one of three local riders to complete a 400km bike ride from Forbes to Manly, raising an incredible $10,954 for Royal Far West.

This year he's joining the Ride for Country Kids.

“There’s a real sense of accomplishment when you ride into a town for Royal Far West," Stuart said.

"There’s a sense of place and belonging, of making a difference to the community.

"I’m really looking forward to connecting with the schools and people during Ride for Country Kids 2026."

Stuart has continued to keep his general level of bike fitness up with consistent training.

“I ride three times a week – 40kms on a mid-week ride, 70-100 kms on a weekend ride," he said.

“The longer distances become challenging – you work your way up to it."

Now in its 12th year, Ride for Country Kids has raised more than $4.5 million.

It all funds the Royal Far West services offering multidisciplinary developmental, mental health and disability support services for country children up to the age of 12, to help them reach their full potential.

In the last financial year, Royal Far West assisted 512 children, 302 parents and carers and 496 educators across 29 primary schools and five early childhood centres in our region – delivering services including assessments, therapy, speech pathology, occupational therapy, psychology, and social work.

Royal Far West’s team is made up of speech pathologists, social workers, psychologists, and occupational therapists, who work in partnership with preschools and primary schools in rural and remote communities - including the Forbes, Eugowra and Molong regions.

The Ride for Country kids starts on Sunday, 17 May and will cover more than 380km.

Day One – Starting in Parkes, riding through Manildra and Molong, before returning to Parkes (approx. 150km)

Day Two – Starting in Parkes and riding to Trundle, before heading to Forbes (approx. 130km)

Day Three – Starting in Forbes, heading to Eugowra and finishing in Forbes (approx.120km)

Learn more about the ride online at www.rideforcountrykids.com.au

For more information on Royal Far West services visit www.royalfarwest.org.au