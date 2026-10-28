Locals named finalists as Forbes hosts early childhood awards

Forbes hosts the Central West Early Childhood Awards this Saturday night, recognising and celebrating the dedicated early childhood services and professionals who play such a vital role in shaping the lives of children across our region. Hosted at Club Forbes, the awards will honour leaders, teachers and educators and local centres are well represented among the finalists shortlisted. Forbes Learning Ladder director Jodie Dukes was a strong advocate for bringing the awards to Forbes and is proudly part of the awards committee, helping to organise what promises to be a wonderful evening of celebration and recognition. "Early childhood education lays the foundations for lifelong learning, wellbeing and development," she said. "The awards provide a chance to acknowledge the hard work, passion and commitment of those who support children and families every day, often in ways that go unseen." The awards also bring the sector together, strengthen connections across the Central West and showcase the high-quality work happening in our local communities. Hosting an event of this significance is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our town, welcome visitors to the region and support local businesses. It also highlights the important role regional communities play in supporting children, families and early childhood professionals. Ultimately, the night is about more than trophies and accolades. "It is about saying thank you to the people who make a lasting difference in the lives of children, recognising the strength of our regional early childhood sector and celebrating those who help give our youngest generation the best possible start in life," Jodie said. Award categories and finalists are published in full on the Central West Early Childhood Awards facebook page, our local finalists include: Yindyamarra award for respectfully integrating First Nations knowledge and perspectives: Eugowra Community Children's Centre and Little Kindy Forbes Excellence in inclusion: Eugowra Community Children's Centre Excellence in teamwork and culture: Trundle Children's Centre and Forbes Learning Ladder Excellence in community: Forbes Learning Ladder, Eugowra Community Children's Centre and Trundle Children's Centre Excellence in food and menu: (four finalists) Lakeshore Early Learning Excellence in pedagogy and practice: Lakeshore Early Learning Little Kindy director Michelle O'Leary is a finalist for the Samara Golding Piper Memorial Award for Excellence in leadership. Family's Choice Award: Meg Waters (Lakeshore) Outstanding trainee: Hannah Lukritz (Lakeshore) CSU Outstanding early childhood teacher: Madison Everson (Forbes Learning Ladder) Outstanding diploma educator: Kerrie Davies (Forbes Learning Ladder) Molly Ticehurst Memorial Award for outstanding Certificate III educator: Shaobing (Bing) Li (Forbes Learning Ladder) Eugowra Community Children's Centre director Raewyn Molloy said her team was thrilled to be a finalist in their categories and would like to thank all the staff, families, children and community in helping the service to receive and finalist nomination. "Thanks to the Early Childhood Awards committee for acknowledging the amazing services and educators who provide the vital early education and care to all children," Mrs Molloy said. "It is great to have the awards in Forbes this year, bringing services and staff from other areas to Forbes."