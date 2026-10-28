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Locals named finalists as Forbes hosts early childhood awards

<p>Forbes hosts the 2026 Central West Early Childhood Awards.</p>\\n
<p>Forbes hosts the 2026 Central West Early Childhood Awards.</p>\\n

Forbes hosts the 2026 Central West Early Childhood Awards.

Halloween glam is the theme of the evening as the awards come to Forbes.
October 28, 2026 • 02:00

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