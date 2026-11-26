LOOKING AT LANDCARE By SUZIE BUNTING Last Wednesday 18 November, Central West Lachlan Landcare hosted an “Introduction to Native Seed Collection” workshop at the Forbes Riverside Community Gardens. The event brought together local growers and volunteers to build skills in collecting seed from native plants growing in the area. The workshop was facilitated by Stringybark Ecological, who work extensively across NSW to provide revegetation and environmental management services as well as education. Presenters Danielle and Josie delivered an engaging day, sharing their extensive knowledge and a wealth of tips and tricks to improve native seed collection at any scale. Twelve attendees came along representing various community groups including Forbes Riverside Community Gardens, Binaal Billa, Yoorana Gunya, as well as members of the Central West Lachlan Landcare Committee. Participants brought a wide range of interests and experience. Some had collected seed before, some were keen gardeners eager to learn, and others were first-timers hoping to gain skills they could pass on to their own community groups, with the aim of establishing native plant propagation nurseries and bush tucker community gardens. The program covered plant identification, licensing, safety, finding local seed, record keeping, and seed separation and storage techniques. Theory sessions were well balanced with hands-on practice to keep participants engaged. The workshop looked at learning to identify plants, collect seed legally and safely. For first-time collectors, the practical sessions were a chance to try the techniques in person rather than just hear about them. More experienced participants picked up fresh ideas on separating and storing seed, while everyone left with valuable knowledge for finding local seed and knowing how to determine when it is ripe enough to collect. Workshops like this help community groups care for local landscapes from the ground up. Learning to identify plants, collect seed legally and safely, and knowing how to keep good records gives groups practical tools they can use in their own gardens and revegetation projects. For those hoping to teach others in their community groups, the day provided a solid foundation to help spread seed collection skills well beyond the workshop. The workshop was made possible by funding from the NSW Government through the Landcare Enabling Program Phase 3 Aboriginal Partnerships Grant Program, which helped groups from across the local community to come together to learn side by side. Central West Lachlan Landcare thanks Stringybark Ecological, the presenters and everyone who took part. We look forward to seeing these new skills put to work in local community projects.