Mark your calendars and get ready for a fantastic celebration of local produce, entertainment, and community spirit when Homegrown Parkes returns to Cooke Park on Saturday 12 September from 10am to 2pm.

Homegrown Parkes has become one of our town's most popular community events, bringing together growers, makers, artists, performers, and families for a fun-filled day that celebrates everything homegrown and local.

Run by Central West Lachlan Landcare and developed through a partnership between Landcare, Parkes Community Arts, and Parkes Shire Council, the event aims to connect, engage, and encourage the community while showcasing the best of what our region has to offer.

This year's entertainment lineup is set to keep visitors entertained throughout the day. The much-loved Parkes Shire Concert Band will officially open proceedings, performing from 10am to 11am.

Visitors can also enjoy a performance by Parkes Dance Co, a local dance studio renowned for helping young people build confidence, friendships, and a love of performance through dance.

Parkes Dance Co. will be performing on the main stage from 11am to 11:30am.

Adding to the entertainment will be local Parkes-based singer-songwriter Aleah Fisher, whose country-inspired acoustic guitar and vocal performances have earned her appearances at local venues and community events. We look forward to welcoming Aleah to her first Homegrown Parkes event.

Families are encouraged to bring the kids along, with a jumping castle and face painting ensuring plenty of fun for younger visitors.

A highlight of the day will be an informative workshop hosted by Chandra Iyer, owner of Forbes-based agri-biotech company Green Microbes Australia.

Running from 12pm to 1pm, the workshop, ‘Improving Soil Health and Gut Health’, will explore the connection between healthy soils, nutritious food, and human gut health. Participants will learn practical strategies to improve soil quality and understand how healthy food production influences the gut microbiome.

As always, Parkes Community Arts will play a major role in creating the unique Homegrown atmosphere. Members dedicate countless hours to decorating Cooke Park before and on the morning of the event, transforming the venue into a vibrant and welcoming community space.

Parkes Community Arts will host the ever-popular Crop Swap from 10am to 11am. Look for the colourful Community Arts gazebo near the main stage.

Residents are encouraged to bring along excess homegrown produce to swap, particularly oranges. Any leftover oranges will be turned into fresh juice using a specially modified bicycle, created by Parkes Community Arts members, where the power of pedalling drives the juicing process.

Following Crop Swap, Parkes Community Arts will host a community painting activity open to all ages, so be sure to bring your creativity and join in.

With a diverse range of local stallholders, handmade products, fresh produce, and delicious food vendors on offer, there will truly be something for everyone.

So come along to Homegrown Parkes on Saturday 12 September, enjoy a great day out with family and friends, and help support local businesses, local growers, and the incredible community organisations that make this event possible.