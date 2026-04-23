The Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society’s upcoming production of Sister Act is going to be second to nun.

Tickets for the Society’s first show for 2026 have been on sale for a month and are selling well.

For those not familiar with the story, Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film.

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder, she’s hidden in the last place anyone would think to look, a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior.

Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community.

But when her cover is blown, it’s a race against time as danger closes in and only the strength of sisterhood can save the day.

With powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing, and a heartwarming story, Sister Act is a sparkling celebration of friendship.

Directors are Ruth Barnes and Christie Green, with Eliza Noakes as musical director and Zoe Bilsborough as choreographer.

In an exciting little addition, Trundle ABBA Festival organisers have announced there will be a sneak peek of Sister Act at the festival on 2 May, which takes place the week before opening night.

“Trust us the talent is absolutely amazing,” they said in their announcement.

“You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and you’ll be completely blown away.”

Don’t miss your chance to see the full show from 9-31 May, grab your tickets now at www.parkesmandd.com.au.

The box office at the Little Theatre is open each Sunday from 9am-11am until show opening for anyone who prefers to purchase tickets in person instead of online.

Tickets to the ABBA Festival can be found at https://trundleabbafestival.123tix.com.au/events.