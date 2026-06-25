A man has been charged following an alleged police pursuit that only ended when the driver crashed into a fence.

Police were on Farnell Street about 8.30pm Wednesday 24 June when they attempted to stop a blue sedan.

It's alleged the vehicle failed to stop as directed, and a pursuit was initiated, police said in a statement.

The pursuit continued through multiple streets in Forbes area before the vehicle crashed into a fence on Farnell Lane where the driver – a 30-year-old man -was arrested.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (two counts), and accessory after the fact to special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence.

He was refused bail to appear at Bail Division Court 4 on Thursday 25 June.

Inquiries continue.