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Man charged after 18-month crime probe

<p>A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in Parkes over string of alleged vehicle thefts and drug offences spanning 18 months. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n
<p>A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in Parkes over string of alleged vehicle thefts and drug offences spanning 18 months. PHOTOS: NSW Police</p>\\n

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in Parkes over string of alleged vehicle thefts and drug offences spanning 18 months. PHOTOS: NSW Police

Man arrested and charged in Parkes over string of alleged vehicle thefts and drug offences
September 22, 2026 • 05:53
Updated, September 22, 2026 • 06:12

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