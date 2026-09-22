Man charged after 18-month crime probe

A man has been charged over a string of alleged vehicle thefts and drug offences after an 18 month investigation across the Central West. The Central West Rural Crime Prevention Team began investigations following numerous vehicle thefts in Parkes and Tottenham between March last year and January. They established Strike Force Ferront in July to investigate rural crime across the district, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media on Tuesday. On 29 March last year, two men allegedly forced entry into a towing business in Royal Street in Parkes about 6.30am, before stealing a Mitsubishi ute and driving it through a locked gate. The vehicle was later recovered in Barton Street, Parkes. Two men allegedly returned to the towing business on 11 July 2025, about 4.30am, forcing entry, stealing a Toyota utility and driving it through a locked gate. A Back Yamma Road property in Parkes was targeted on 25 November last year, where two men allegedly forced entry into the area about 2.30am, stealing a UTV, ramming a gate and driving through a fence. The utility, worth $18,500, was later recovered at the intersection of Henderson Street and Cons Lane in Parkes. A Toyota Landcruiser was allegedly stolen from a property on Bobadah Road at Tottenham about 5.50am on 24 January. About 7.30am the same day, a second vehicle was located burnt-out on Moira Vale Road, Tottenham. The Landcruiser was since recovered in bushland off Yarrabandai Road at Forbes. All vehicles were seized for forensic examination, NSW Police said. The Royal Street towing business was allegedly broken into again on 27 July, with multiple car keys and vehicle batteries reported stolen. A Toyota sedan was allegedly stolen and driven through a fence. The vehicle was later recovered in Farnell Street, Forbes. Three 110-litre drums of herbicide worth about $2800 were among the items seized from a home in Dalton Street in Parkes. Police said they believe all the incidents are linked after extensive inquiries. Rural Crime Investigators arrested a 33-year-old man on Peak Hill Road in Parkes about 12pm on Monday. Officers also executed a search warrant at a home in Dalton Street, Parkes, where they allegedly seized methylamphetamine, stolen vehicle keys, stolen tools and three 110-litre drums of herbicide valued about $2800. State Rural Crime Coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside said the investigation’s progress is testament to NSW Police Force teamwork. “These outcomes under Strike Force Ferront are a great example of how officers attached to our police districts, including Central West Police District, work collaboratively alongside the Rural Crime Prevention team in tackling rural crime,” he said. “This shines a light on the NSW Police Force’s shared commitment and dedication to cracking down on crimes that have a very real impact on our rural communities.” The man was taken to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with 26 offences: • Five counts of enter building/land with intent commit indictable offence; • Break and enter house etc steal value less than or equal to $60,000; • Five counts of take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; • Six counts of destroy or damage property less than or equal to $2000; • Supply prohibited drugs on an ongoing basis; • Three counts of supply prohibited drug less than or equal to small quantity; • Supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity; • Supply prohibited drug greater than small and less than or equal to indictable quantity; • Goods suspected stolen in/on premises (not motor vehicle/vessel); • Fail to comply digital evidence access order direction; and • Larceny. He was initially refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 on Tuesday. Strike Force Ferront investigations continue, police said.