A man has been charged with drug and firearm offences following a search warrant at a Cookamidgera property on Tuesday.

Police have been investigating alleged drug cultivation offences in the central west since June, a NSW Police statement issued to media on Wednesday morning said.

On Tuesday morning, Central West Police with the assistance of officers from the Western Region Operational Support Group, carried out a search warrant on a property.

It is alleged they located an enhanced indoor cannabis cultivation room, about 30 grams of cannabis leaf and seeds, a rifle stock fitted with a trigger mechanism, 113 rounds of ammunition varying in calibre, a sai, a zombie knife, four fireworks - two of which had ball bearings and screws duct-taped to them, and assorted glassware they allege is consistent with equipment used in the manufacture of prohibited drugs.

A 51-year-old was arrested and taken to Forbes Police station, where he was charged with acquire firearm part without authority to do so; possess or make explosive for unlawful purpose; cultivate prohibited plant; possess prohibited drug, possess prohibited weapon without a permit, and possess ammunition without a permit.

The man was refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court on Wednesday.

In other local police news, a 47-year-old man is facing prohibited drug charges after a search warrant on a house in Forbes last Friday.

A 47-year-old man has now been charged with three counts of allegedly possessing a prohibited drug and two counts of allegedly supplying a prohibited drug, Chief Inspector Scott Rayner of Forbes Police said.

He is also facing a charge of recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime.