Kianma Poll Herefords’ standout female Matchless has lived up to her name once again, claiming a major broad ribbon at the 2026 Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Exhibited by Kierin and Nikki Martin, Matchless first caught the attention of judges as a 19‑month‑old heifer, when she was awarded reserve junior champion at the show.

This year, she returned to Sydney Royal with a calf at foot and went one better, securing the title of grand champion Hereford female.

For the Martins, who have been exhibiting their own cattle at Sydney since 2015, the result marks a significant milestone.

“We’ve had a few junior champion ribbons before, (but) never gone away with the cow so that was pretty good,” Kierin said.

Matchless has not only proven herself in the show ring, but also within the stud, underlining her value as a breeding female for the Kianma operation.

The Martins travelled a team of four head to Sydney Royal and delivered a strong overall performance, collecting three broad ribbons.

Their bulls also made their mark, with Kianma Voodoo V019 named reserve junior champion bull and Kianma Vodka V011 awarded reserve senior champion bull.

V019 was sold during the show, while Vodka and the remaining bulls in the team will be offered at the stud’s annual August sale.

Kianma’s success extended beyond breed judging, with the team shortlisted in the interbreed competitions, making the top five in both the supreme female lineup and the prestigious Hordern Trophy.

For Kierin, the breed’s versatility continues to be a major drawcard.

“(They have) ability to cover a diverse range as far as being good on grass, good in feedlots,” he said.