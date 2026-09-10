Matters of State: Firearms buyback's unanswered questions

By PHILIP DONATO MEMBER FOR ORANGE Firearms ‘buyback’ update The Labor government is still coming for your lawfully-owned firearms — and calling it reform. This is unjust, ill-considered, and entirely dismissive of our country way of life. As you know, I opposed this from the start, instead calling on the government to initiate a parliamentary inquiry to thoroughly consider the facts surrounding the tragic Bondi terror attack. The government and the coalition blocked my commonsense motion, instead proceeding with their hasty reforms. Law-abiding firearms owners across country NSW are now paying the price for laws imposed without any consultation — laws made by people living in the city, with little understanding of our country way of life, our heritage and our culture. The government calls the consequences of their hasty reforms ‘unintended’. But they were foreseeable — and avoidable — if it had properly investigated the causes of the tragic 2025 Bondi terror attack, including failures involving intelligence and law enforcement agencies. Instead, Labor imposed arbitrary limits on how many firearms you can lawfully own, while illegal guns continue to be used unabated by criminals in violent crimes – we only have to watch the nightly news to see reports of illegal gun-wielding gang hits in Sydney, one after another. The buyback starts on November 2, yet law-abiding gun owners are being offered cents on the dollar for firearms they worked hard to purchase - and took pride in owning. You don’t have to be a shooter to ask a simple question: are laws imposed without meaningful consultation fair or just? Public safety matters. But so does due process, accountability, meaningful consultation and getting the law right. I suspect this issue will percolate for some time, and won’t be forgotten by people across regional NSW when they next vote. Whilst questioned in NSW Parliament Budget Estimates recently, Premier Chris Minns ruled out compensation for firearms accessories and reloading equipment, however he announced that ammunition will now be included in the upcoming buyback scheme. Whilst I remain vehemently opposed to this unjust buyback, I will still seek clarification from the government around the compensation to scheme participants for ammunition. Kangaroo control caught in red tape For farmers and landholders, kangaroo management is not about politics. It is about protecting crops, pasture, fences, livestock and farm businesses. Their continued ownership and access to appropriate firearms to manage kangaroos and feral pests is frustrating enough, but now they have been dealt further frustration by the NSW Government’s new Licence to Harm application process. Since responsibility for administering culling permits moved from the National Parks and Wildlife Service to the Biodiversity and Heritage Regulator, my office has heard from numerous landholders, farmers, rural contractors and businesses. Many have held licences for more than a decade and have strong records of compliance. Their message is clear: the new system is slower, more complicated and harder to use. Reasonable regulation is one thing. But regulation must also be practical. Applicants are now being asked for photographs of crop, pasture and fence damage, feed invoices, kangaroo population counts and evidence of non-lethal management. The problem is that these requirements often don’t fit the realities of farming. If a fence is damaged and livestock are at risk of escaping, a farmer repairs it. They don’t necessarily stop to photograph the damage, keep paperwork and build an evidence file before fixing it. Likewise, how does a farmer accurately photograph pasture competition or count a constantly moving kangaroo population across private and public land? More concerning is the apparent requirement to prove damage after it has occurred. By then, the crop may be lost, pasture depleted, fences damaged and livestock production affected. Good farm management is about preventing losses, not waiting for them to become severe enough to satisfy a paperwork requirement. Landholders near National Parks and other public land are also reporting growing kangaroo numbers and increased pressure on pasture, fencing and livestock. Why should someone who has held a licence for 10 or 15 years, complied with the rules and consistently submitted returns face essentially the same burden as a first-time applicant? A sensible system should recognise a history of compliance. Experienced, compliant applicants should have a streamlined renewal process, allowing regulators to focus their attention where there are genuine compliance concerns. Instead, many long-standing licence holders feel they are being asked to prove themselves all over again. That is more than frustrating. It risks discouraging people from using the lawful system. The government needs to explain why these changes were introduced, what consultation occurred and whether it has assessed their economic impact. It should also provide clear answers on processing times, service standards, evidence requirements and whether it has considered the risk that excessive red tape could reduce participation in lawful kangaroo management. The solution is not to remove regulation. It is to make it practical, proportionate and workable. That means realistic evidence requirements, reasonable processing times, clear communication and a simpler pathway for long-term licence holders with proven compliance. Farmers should not have to choose between protecting their livelihoods and navigating a mountain of paperwork. Good wildlife management must work on the ground - not just on paper. I have written to Minister Penny Sharpe to urgently review the administrative process, and I have requested the removal of the unnecessary steps added to the permit application process during the recent agency transfer. Spring into health September 1 marks the National Day of Awareness for Young Women with Breast Cancer. Breast cancer can impact anyone at any stage of life, and early detection is vital especially for younger women. Young women are facing unique challenges with breast cancer through emotional, medical and lifestyle changes. Early detection and knowledge of your body is so important. I’m proud to support young women and families across our local community affected by breast cancer. Please join me in raising awareness, and ensuring no young woman in our community feels alone in her journey. Don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today – book your mammogram. September is also Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. A month to raise awareness and encourage men to chat to their GP and get checked. After all, it is one of the most common cancers in Australian men - but one if detected early has a great chance of responding to treatment. Ok, I know that many blokes are reluctant to go to their GP for a prostate check - for the fear of the dreaded finger! I was too! But, in this day and age, a PSA test is now a simple blood test. It’s a quick and easy, and you don’t have to drop your dacks! At the risk of sounding like a broken record - don’t put off tomorrow what you can do today – book an appointment with your GP and get the blood test.